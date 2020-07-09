Google announces first U.S. Google Operations Center coming to Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Google announced on Thursday that it will open its first U.S. Google Operations Center in Southaven, Mississippi. According to the Desoto Times-Tribune, the center will provide customer and operations support to Google’s customers and users.

The company will lease a new 60,000 square foot facility from Panattoni Development. Google anticipates the site will be operational in summer 2021. Google will establish a temporary office in nearby Memphis, Tennessee while the Southaven site is under construction.

The company has kicked off recruiting efforts with the goal of hiring 100 employees by the end of the year.

