Gov. Bryant addresses violence in Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant addressed the recent violence in Mississippi prisons. He said his main concerns are the guards and staff of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“It has been a tragic week. Gangs not only take lives within correctional facilities, but in the streets of Jackson,” said Bryant. “We had intense work by all of our law enforcement officers for the last several years concentrating on gangs in the capital city and throughout the state of Mississippi. They are a real threat, they continue to be a threat.”

When questioned about who is responsible for what is happening in at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, Bryant responded, “The inmates. The inmates are the ones who take each other lives. They are the ones that make weapons out of metal. They are the ones who do the damage to their own rooms, so look to the inmates. There is no one who is perpetrating them to commit the crimes within those walls of the penitentiary.”

Bryant said leaders will stop the violence and that they have it under control as best as they can.

