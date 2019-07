WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is heading to Warren County Sunday morning to check on citizens and survey flood damage, according to his Twitter page.

“We have been fortunate so far with this storm, but localized flooding remains, with more rain expected,” Bryant said.

“Nearly half the deaths from flooding occur when automobiles are driven into high water,” he added.

“Please turn around and don’t drown.”