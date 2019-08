Governor Phil Bryant tweeted Sunday an executive order will be issued to fly flags at half-staff across Mississippi.

I have asked that all flags in our state be lowered in compliance with the Presidents orders. A state executive order will be issued. The nation mourns the tragic deaths. https://t.co/OqOFA5shyJ — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) August 4, 2019

This comes after President Donald Trump authorized flags at all Federal Government buildings to be flown at half-staff following a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.