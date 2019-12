PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Phil Bryant is holding a news conference at MEMA in Pearl to discuss the tornado damage from Monday, December 16, 2019.

Gov. Bryant also declared a State of Emergency after the severe weather events. He said MEMA is working to assess the damage across the state.

If you need help, you’re asked to contact your local county emergency manager. https://msema.org/county-ema/

You can read more about the damage by clicking this link.