Gov. Edwards joins President’s bipartisan Council of Governors

LOUISIANA — Governor John Bel Edwards has joined the President’s Council of Governors, a bipartisan effort to improve national security.

On Thursday, it was announced that Governor Edwards joined the council alongside governors from other states including Ohio, Oregon, and Wyoming. The overall goal is to improve the coordination between state and federal agencies on issues of national homeland security. Leaders of various federal agencies will also be involved in council activities.

The council will focus on matters including homeland defense, civil support, the National Guard, and more. The White House reports that federal-state coordination is critical to protecting communities from threats like severe weather, terrorism, and even a pandemic.

Edwards commented on his selection, saying:

“It is an honor to join my fellow governors in serving as a critical link between the states and the federal government, especially as we face important issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, improving our physical and cyber infrastructure, and addressing the ongoing climate crisis, among other things. I want to thank President Biden and the White House for trusting me with this role, and I pledge to continue working collaboratively with this administration and building on the strength of our partnerships to improve the lives of Louisianans and the resilience of our nation to global threats. As has been made apparent over the past 16 months, the nation’s governors are at the forefront of handling many emerging threats and crises, and I applaud the White House’s commitment to clear, transparent communication with the states and incorporating the concerns of governors in the country’s response and resilience strategies. When government agencies at all levels work together, all of our people benefit.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, 2021

The President’s Council of Governors includes:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon



These nine leaders will be joined by residing council member Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, whose term is set to expire in 2022.