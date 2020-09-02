Gov. Reeves addresses business closures during pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves addressed businesses, both private and public, being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said he is aware many businesses will be unable to recover from the shutdown, but he insisted public health was his main priority in the decision.

Both Reeves and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs explained if businesses want to get back on their feet, they need to adjust to mask orders and take social distancing guidelines seriously.

With no signs of more stimulus packages coming from the federal government at this time, many people are still working with funds from the first CARES Act.

“We went through a spike in July and August, which led us to make some very challenging decisions to protect the public health. But the good news is we were able to see significant reduction in overall transmission rates in Mississippi in July and August, without a total economic shutdown, without closing businesses. Now, we’ve had to put restrictions on a few, none of which am I happy about,” said Reeves.

