Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

State leaders address national protests over George Floyd’s death

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Tate Reeves spoke about the protests taking place across the United States and Mississippi.

He believes that every Mississippi should exercise their rights. While some places have seen great violence, the governor said he’s proud that the state hasn’t had any situations that are similary.

“You have a right to protest. It is among the most sacred rights in our country, your right to protest your government. It is what makes us who we are. I applaud anyone who uses that right, and I will always applaud your ability to do so. In the state of Mississippi, that is exactly what happened over the weekend,” he said.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also address the protests.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories