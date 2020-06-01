State leaders address national protests over George Floyd’s death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Tate Reeves spoke about the protests taking place across the United States and Mississippi.

He believes that every Mississippi should exercise their rights. While some places have seen great violence, the governor said he’s proud that the state hasn’t had any situations that are similary.

“You have a right to protest. It is among the most sacred rights in our country, your right to protest your government. It is what makes us who we are. I applaud anyone who uses that right, and I will always applaud your ability to do so. In the state of Mississippi, that is exactly what happened over the weekend,” he said.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann also address the protests.