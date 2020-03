JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves met with Mississippi’s pandemic response team on Saturday. They announced that all schools are asked to stay closed for the week of March 16-20 due to coronavirus concerns.

Reeves declared a State of Emergency for Mississippi on Saturday due to the coronavirus.

Our pandemic response team is prepared and coordinated—and our experts are taking the lead. We met again today, and just announced that all schools are asked to stay closed for at least this week. We will get through this by working together and protecting one another. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/xlf4N0afl0 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 14, 2020

Gov. @tatereeves has declared a state of emergency for Mississippi and asked that school districts extend their spring break by at least one week.

State law gives the Mississippi State Board of Education the flexibility to waive the requirement that schools operate for 180 days. — MS Dept of Education (@MissDeptEd) March 14, 2020

