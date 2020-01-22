Gov. Reeves and AG Fitch pray for legal protection of unborn children

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined together on Wednesday to pray for the legal protection of unborn children.

The prayer comes on the day that marks the 47th anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court.

Gov. Reeves asked Senator Gary Jackson to lead the prayer.

Thank you Pastor & Senator Gary Jackson for leading @LynnFitch and me in prayer today to celebrate the National Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of the Unborn! I hope every Mississippian and American will join us in prayer today and in this mission to protect the unborn. pic.twitter.com/O2WmEoylil — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 22, 2020

“We have been truly blessed in our lives, and as children of our Lord and Savior, we must share that blessing and protect the least among us. It is in the Word of God that life begins at conception. I believe it is our responsibility and our duty to defend the innocent unborn. Working with Attorney General Fitch, I am committed to making Mississippi the safest place in America for an unborn child. I hope every Mississippian—and every American—will join Attorney General Fitch and me in prayer today and join us in this mission to protect the unborn,” said Gov. Reeves.

“On the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, it is important to remember that over 61 million babies have been denied the right to life. As Mississippi’s Attorney General, I will always defend the laws that promote the values important to Mississippians, including our respect for life. That’s why I will defend our pro-life law before the United States Supreme Court. Please join Governor Reeves and me in praying for an end to the violence of abortion,” said Attorney General Fitch.

Fitch is currently leading the appeal of the 5th Circuit’s order on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion regulation to the United States Supreme Court.