Gov. Reeves announces 3rd Circuit Court District appointment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday his appointment of Grady Franklin “Gray” Tollison as circuit court judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District, Place 1.

“I’ve known Gray for years, and his commitment to his fellow Mississippians is unmatched. He was a strong leader for Mississippi in the Senate, and he will continue to be a strong leader on the bench,” said Reeves. “I am grateful that Gray will continue leading and serving the people of Mississippi as circuit court judge for the 3rd Circuit Court District.”

“I’m honored to be appointed by Governor Reeves to the 3rd Circuit Court District. I promise to work tirelessly to ensure justice is upheld and protected for the people of Mississippi,” said Tollison. “I am excited for this opportunity to use my experience and knowledge both in the legal field and in the Legislature to help make a difference for the people in my District.”

The 3rd Circuit Court District covers Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Marshall, Tippah, and Union Counties. This appointment fills a vacancy after Judge Andrew K. Howorth announced his retirement on June 30, 2020.

LATEST STORIES: