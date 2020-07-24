Gov. Reeves announces appointees for Mississippi Flag Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced his appointees for the Mississippi Flag Commission to redesign the new state flag. The commission was created after Reeves signed House Bill 1796 into law.

Under the bill, the governor had to choose his appointees from the Mississippi Arts Commission, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History, and the Mississippi Economic Council.



Mississippi Department of Archives and History: Betsey Hamilton is a retired public school teacher, real estate broker and appraiser. Hamilton currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Union County Heritage Museum and as a member of the Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi.

Mississippi Economic Council: Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben is the fifth democratically elected Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. He was officially sworn into office on July 9, 2019.

Mississippi Arts Commission: Frank Bordeaux currently serves as Vice President, Property and Casualty for BXS Insurance in Mississippi, which he originally joined in 2007 as an insurance producer.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn have already announced their appointees for the commission. The first commission meeting happened on Wednesday.

