Gov. Reeves announces appointment for 19th Chancery Court District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Thursday his appointment of Judge Billie J. Graham as Chancery Court Judge of the 19th Chancery Court District of Mississippi.

“Billie has been and continues to be a leader in family law in our state, fighting for our children and families for decades,” said Reeves. “I am grateful that Billie has accepted to be the Chancery Court Judge of the 19th Chancery Court District and continue serving the people of Mississippi.”

“I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role,” said Graham. “It’s extremely important to the people of Jones and Wayne Counties, and I pledge to do my very best for them.”

LATEST STORIES: