Gov. Reeves announces criteria for MDOC Commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced the criteria for the next Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner.

Assisting Reeves in finding a permanent leader for MDOC, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and the other search members created an expanded job criteria.

“Mississippi deserves a strong, experienced leader at the helm of the Department. Someone who can rebuild trust in the system. We are raising the level of expectation in our Department leadership to ensure the safety and dignity of inmates, officers, and all Mississippians,” said Reeves.

“On behalf of the entire group, I am honored to submit this recommendation to Governor Reeves as we scour the country for the best possible candidate. We are committed to helping the Governor find the right person for the job and for Mississippi as soon as possible. After looking at all the qualified candidates, we plan to make our final recommendation to Governor Reeves for a permanent Commissioner by early April,” said Flaggs.

The full MDOC Commissioner job criteria is below:

Candidates must demonstrate an ability to communicate effectively and maintain good working relationships with the community, the legislature, local, state and federal agencies, law enforcement, and the courts in the various counties of the State.

Qualified candidates for the Commissioner of Corrections should have at least a bachelor’s degree in a field of study pertinent to the position.

Work experience dealing with correctional institutions is preferred. In addition, all candidates should have management experience, including experience managing fiscal budgets.

Candidates demonstrating excellent leadership skills and a proven ability to reform an organization or a governmental agency will be given the upmost consideration.

The Governor’s appointment must be affirmed with the advice and consent of the Mississippi Senate. Selected candidates may be subjected to multiple interviews and a background investigation.

All resumes must be submitted to mdoc.resume@govreeves.ms.gov by February 29, 2020.