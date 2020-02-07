Gov. Reeves announces disaster assistance for North MS counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for businesses and neighbors hit by severe weather and tornadoes on January 10-11, 2020.

The declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration covers DeSoto County and the following Northwest counties: Marshall, Tate, and Tunica. Neighbors and businesses in those counties can apply for low-interest disaster loans from SBA.

“Here in the Hospitality State, we never have to think twice about helping out our neighbors when times are tough. We step up and hold out a helping hand to our fellow Mississippian. The people and businesses in Northwest Mississippi deserve that helping hand. Working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, I am committed to helping Mississippi families, businesses, and communities get back on their feet whenever disaster strikes,” said Governor Reeves.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 6, 2020. The deadline to return economic injury applications is Nov. 6, 2020.