Gov. Reeves announces disaster assistance to Pine Belt neighbors and businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippi businesses and neighbors affected by severe weather and tornadoes on December 16, 2019.

The governor sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration requesting a disaster declaration to make loans available for those who were impacted.

The declaration covers the following counties:

Covington County

Forrest County

Jasper County

Jones County

Perry County

Smith County

Wayne County

Neighbors and businesses in those counties can apply for low-interest disaster loans from SBA.

“Mississippians are strong, but they should never have to go it alone. When one of us is struggling, we stand up and hold out a helping hand to our fellow man. The people and businesses in the Pine Belt are still recovering from the recent devastation and deserve that helping hand. Working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, I am committed to helping Mississippi businesses and communities get back on their feet whenever disaster strikes,” said Governor Reeves.

Applicants can apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov.