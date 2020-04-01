Gov. Reeves announces over $51 million in GOMESA funds for Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that a total of $51,913,975.74 has been awarded to Mississippi through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA).



“We are grateful for President Trump’s leadership and the Department of Interior’s commitment to supporting our coastal energy resources. We must continue investing in our conservation and restoration programs to enhance and protect our state’s natural resources and beauty of the Mississippi Coast. These energy revenues will enable our state to continue developing our energy resources for Mississippi and our country as a whole,” said Reeves.

The projects that receive this funding will be administered by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR).

“The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources looks forward to managing GOMESA projects for Governor Reeves. These projects will enhance education, research, restoration, water quality and improve our beautiful estuary for the Gulf Coast of Mississippi,” said MDMR Executive Director Joe Spraggins.

MDMR is currently accepting proposals for projects that may receive funding from GOMESA. Proposals, which are restricted to projects within Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties, must meet one or more of the following criteria:

projects and activities for the purposes of coastal protection, including conservation, coastal restoration, hurricane protection and infrastructure directly affected by coastal wetland losses

mitigation of damage to fish, wildlife or natural resourcesi

implementation of a federally-approved marine, coastal or comprehensive conservation management plan

mitigation of the impact of Outer Continental Shelf activities through the funding of onshore infrastructure projects

and planning assistance and the administrative costs of compliance.

The deadline for proposals to be submitted is 5 p.m. on June 30, 2020. Proposals may be submitted to Russell Weatherly at GOMESA@dmr.ms.gov.