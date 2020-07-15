Gov. Reeves announces Staff Director appointment for Mississippi Public Utilities Staff

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday his appointment of Senator Sally Doty as Staff Director for the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.

“Sally and I have been good friends for years, and it was an honor to serve with her in the Mississippi Senate,” said Reeves. “She has always been a strong leader for Mississippians, fighting for their interests on the Senate floor. I know she will continue to serve our state well leading in the Public Utilities Staff.”

The Public Utilities Staff was created in 1990 to represent the broad interests of the State of Mississippi by balancing the respective concerns of the residential, commercial and industrial utility customers, the state agencies and the public utilities.

Senator Sally Doty currently serves in the Mississippi State Senate, having been elected for three terms to represent Senate District 39.

