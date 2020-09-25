Gov. Reeves declares September 28-October 2 Manufacturing Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, September 28, marks the beginning of Manufacturing Week in Mississippi, and it is a week that will highlight the work being done to promote a strong manufacturing climate in the state.

“Manufacturing is the engine that powers Mississippi’s economy,” said Governor Tate Reeves in his signed proclamation. “The economic future of Mississippi depends on a strong, growing, and competitive modern manufacturing industry.”

Manufacturing is responsible for 16.18 percent of Mississippi’s gross state product and employs 12.57 percent of the state’s workforce. It is home to 37 Fortune 500 companies and 173 international companies. Combined, they host nearly 300 plants inside Mississippi’s borders.

“We have an incredibly talented workforce in this state that produces products that are shipped all over the world.” said MMA President and CEO John McKay. “We here at MMA want to use this occasion to highlight the incredible work done by thousands of individuals and companies around Mississippi. We also want to ensure the next generation knows these career opportunities are available to them and can be found in their backyard.”

During Manufacturing Week, MMA will post a variety of content on its social media platforms to highlight what is being done to foster growth of the industry in Mississippi.

LATEST STORIES: