Gov. Reeves declares State of Emergency due to Pearl River flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency due to flooding from the Pearl River. The river is steadily rising, and it’s expected to crest at 38 feet on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said this will be the worst flood since 1983.

Leaders with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are encouraging neighbors to pay attention to emergency weather alerts. State agencies are prepared to respond to help flood victims.

This is a historic, unprecedented flood. With projections showing the potential of this being the 3rd worst flood in our state’s history, I‘ve declared a state of emergency to deploy the necessary resources to take care of all Mississippians impacted. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/r3rGEKZPle — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 15, 2020

I encourage everyone out there to prepare. Stay informed by following @MSEMA and tuning into your local news. Have a plan to protect yourself and your loved ones.



Please stay safe, Mississippi. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/1TkaAzIAK3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) February 15, 2020

Click here to read more about how to protect yourself from the flooding and which streets are expected to be affected.