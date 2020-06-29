Gov. Reeves defends couple who pointed gun at St. Louis protesters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves defended the couple who pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation.

The governor released the following statement:

The media is swarming to attack a couple in Missouri for brandishing firearms while telling protesters to leave their property. It’s become a huge national story. Maybe this group had peaceful intent, but the country has seen a ton of violence. The group entered their gate and marched up to their front door. I think these homeowners were totally within their rights (although they might want to work on trigger discipline). Private property still exists in this country and the 2nd Amendment is not for hunting—it’s for self defense. Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

A social media video showed the armed couple standing outside of their large home Sunday evening in the upscale Central West End neighborhood of the Missouri city.

In the video, the unidentified couple shouted at protesters, while people in the march moved the crowd forward, urging participants to ignore them. People in the crowd included Black and white protesters.

