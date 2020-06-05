Gov. Reeves, MEMA to provide masks for protesters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Friday that masks will be provided to people participating in a protest in Jackson this weekend.

Demonstrators are gathering in Jackson on Saturday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Reeves said that the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be handing the masks out for anyone who needs protective equipment at the event.

“We have delivered masks, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will hand out masks. We want those individuals to protest to be able to do so as long as they are doing it in a peaceful manner. But we want to remind you that COVID-19 is real, and it’s still out there,” said the governor.

Organizers of the event responded to the governor on Twitter, saying they do not want MHP to show up and that they have the supplies they need.