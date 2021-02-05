Gov. Reeves orders flags at half-staff for fallen Mississippi deputy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves has signed an executive order for flags to fly half-staff on Tuesday, February 9 in honor of a fallen Mississippi deputy.

Lieutenant Michael Boutte was killed in the line of duty while responding to a call of an attempted suicide on Monday in Hancock County.

Tate Reeves tweeted the following statement:

“Lieutenant Michael Boutte was a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service. In his honor, flags will be lowered to half-staff across the state on Tuesday, February 9th.”