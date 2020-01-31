Gov. Reeves releases Exec. Budget Recommendation for Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves released his Executive Budget Recommendation for fiscal year 2021 for Mississippi.
“Standing before my fellow Mississippians, I promised that this would be an administration for all Mississippi. I am a man of my word. I am committed to honoring that promise, and this balanced budget recommendation is the first step,” said Governor Tate Reeves.
The budget sets out to fund Gov. Reeves’ following priorities:
- Increase teacher pay by $1,500 in our first year with an eye towards further future raises.
- Double the teacher supply fund.
- Increase the supplement for teachers to earn and maintain their National Board Certification.
- Fund bonuses for teachers who locate in underserved areas.
- Achieve a history-making increase in our investment in workforce development.
- Increase our investment in rural health care.
You can read the full recommendation here.