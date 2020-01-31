Gov. Reeves releases Exec. Budget Recommendation for Fiscal Year 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves released his Executive Budget Recommendation for fiscal year 2021 for Mississippi.



“Standing before my fellow Mississippians, I promised that this would be an administration for all Mississippi. I am a man of my word. I am committed to honoring that promise, and this balanced budget recommendation is the first step,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

The budget sets out to fund Gov. Reeves’ following priorities:

Increase teacher pay by $1,500 in our first year with an eye towards further future raises.

Double the teacher supply fund.

Increase the supplement for teachers to earn and maintain their National Board Certification.

Fund bonuses for teachers who locate in underserved areas.

Achieve a history-making increase in our investment in workforce development.

Increase our investment in rural health care.

