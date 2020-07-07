Gov. Reeves requests federal assistance following Tropical Storm Cristobal

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves requested a Federal Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance after Tropical Storm Cristobal impacted the Mississippi Gulf Coast on June 7-8, 2020.

The storm affected Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. Cristobal hit the coast with a 5-6′ storm surge, which brought in more than 50,000 cubic yards of debris. It also eroded some of the coastline.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, preliminary damage reports indicate those three counties sustained damage to 23 homes and 30 businesses, 23 roads and 13 public buildings. A total of $5,677,515 worth of damage occurred due to Cristobal.

