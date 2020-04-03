Gov. Reeves requests Major Federal Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said the Mississippi Farmers Market on High Street will be open Saturday, April 4, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The market, which is considered an essential business, will have a modified set-up this weekend.

“In order to help accommodate our vendors and shoppers practice social distancing and to create a more outdoor feel, we are modifying the set-up of the market this Saturday. Our vendors will be set-up so that they are facing the outside of the building, which will allow our customers to shop around the perimeter of the building without having to come inside very far. Just as last week, our vendors are taking precautions and following CDC recommendations such as wearing gloves, pre-bagging much of the produce, and handling products for the shoppers,” said Gipson.