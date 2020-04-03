Breaking News
WJTV 12 News to host Coronavirus Town Hall with Gov. Tate Reeves

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Gov. Reeves requests Major Federal Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19

News
Posted: / Updated:

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Governor Tate Reeves requested a “Major Federal Disaster Declaration” from President Donald Trump regarding COVID-19.

If the disaster declaration is approved, it will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance Program for all counties. Financial and Crisis Counseling assistance would be available to individuals who suffered economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident period is from January 20, 2020 and continuing.

Eligibility will be defined if the request is approved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories