Gov. Reeves requests Major Federal Disaster Declaration due to COVID-19

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Governor Tate Reeves requested a “Major Federal Disaster Declaration” from President Donald Trump regarding COVID-19.
If the disaster declaration is approved, it will activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individual Assistance Program for all counties. Financial and Crisis Counseling assistance would be available to individuals who suffered economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The incident period is from January 20, 2020 and continuing.
Eligibility will be defined if the request is approved.