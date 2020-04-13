Gov. Reeves responds to tornado damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves and other officials have their hands full, tackling the coronavirus and the deadly storms that happened on Easter Sunday.

The storms killed 11 people. The governor said first responders are still assessing the true scale of the damage. Reeves declared a State of Emergency for Mississippi Sunday night.

Officials said 12 tornadoes touched down in Mississippi, some produced winds as high as 200 miles per hour. The storms also brought heavy rain, hail and straight line winds.

Even with the treat of the coronavirus, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross will open shelters in Forrest, Lawrence and Wayne counties. They are discussing opening more shelters in North Mississippi.

Masks are being provided for staff and people, along with hand sanitizer. Officials said social distancing guidelines will be enforced while the shelters are in operation.

MEMA and Reeves also emphasized that people should not travel to sight see the tornado damage.