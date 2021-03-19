Gov. Reeves signs bill to prevent street racing on Mississippi interstates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), Jackson police and state lawmakers hope a new bill will combat street racing on interstates. A bill, which takes effect in July 2021, bans reckless driving and allows state troopers to respond to calls in Jackson and other larger cities with a population of 15,000 people.

A viral video on New Year’s showed joyriders doing donuts on I-55 in Jackson, blocking traffic. This incident inspired the bill, which was authored by State Sen. David Blount. He said the bill will make the roads saver.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said he hopes that driving on the roads soon will become less of a nuisance.

“That citizens can get to the hospital, common things that commerce can go down the road. That you and your families can go on vacation,” Hosemann stated.

Jackson police said three arrests have been made so far in connection to the viral video incident. The suspects are facing misdemeanor charges.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill Thursday.