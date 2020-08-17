Coronavirus Information

Gov. Reeves signs bill to provide additional funding for School Recognition Program

News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Monday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a bill to provide additional funding for the School Recognition Program for Fiscal Year 2021.

The Mississippi Legislature passed House Bill 1806 last week.

The School Recognition Program is designed to provide performance incentives to teachers. An appropriation is made annually by the Legislature to public schools with specified performance ratings.

