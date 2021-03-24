Gov. Reeves signs bill to raise monthly TANF benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has signed Senate Bill 2759, which raises the monthly Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits by $90.
The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Action Fund supports the increase in TANF funding. Below is a statement from Brandon Jones, policy director for the SPLC Action Fund in Mississippi:
Historically, states with the highest proportion of Black residents in need of welfare have had the lowest benefits. It is not surprising that Mississippi TANF benefits have been the lowest in the country. This $90 increase gets Mississippi off the bottom and is desperately needed by struggling families throughout the state. This increase will help Mississippians afford basic necessities like healthier meals, rent, and gas for their car. This change was long overdue and we commend the Legislature and Governor Reeves for making it happen. We also look forward to working with the Legislature and Governor Reeves to provide even greater opportunities for low-income families in our communities by investing the $1.8 billion that Mississippi will receive as a result of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress earlier this month.”Brandon Jones, policy director for the SPLC Action Fund in Mississippi