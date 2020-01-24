Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1; fully funding 2019 teacher pay raise

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1 on Thursday.
The bill will fully fund the 2019 teacher pay raises, which are $1,500 each for teachers across the state.
Today, I signed House Bill 1 into law to fully fund the 2019 teacher pay raises. Our hardworking teachers are dedicated to molding the minds of our future. They deserve to be recognized for making our state’s future that much brighter. pic.twitter.com/ckKjX9u5Pb— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 24, 2020
