Gov. Reeves signs House Bill 1; fully funding 2019 teacher pay raise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1 on Thursday.

The bill will fully fund the 2019 teacher pay raises, which are $1,500 each for teachers across the state.

