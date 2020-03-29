Gov. Reeves signs memorandum of understanding for unemployment aid

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Following the passing of President Trump’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, Governor Tate Reeves signed a memorandum of understanding Sunday evening promising to provide assistance for impacted Mississippians.
Gov. Reeves explained what the law would do for workers who are facing unemployment because of the coronavirus.
According to Gov. Reeves, here’s what it does:
- Provides Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to people who are out of work because of this disease, but wouldn’t typically qualify for regular state unemployment benefits.
- Emergency increase in unemployment compensation benefits. The weekly benefit amount goes up by $600.
- Funds the first extra week of unemployment insurance that we have made available at the state level.
- Provides additional weeks of unemployment benefits for anyone who remains unemployed after typical state unemployment benefits are no longer available.
- Provides relief for non-profits and local governments to ensure that they are able to help workers get assistance during this trying time.