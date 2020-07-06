Gov. Reeves tested for COVID-19 after some Mississippi House members tested positive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced on social media that he was tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The governor was tested after several members of the Mississippi House contracted the virus, including House Speaker Philip Gunn.
Reeves said he came into contact with one of the members briefly. He plans to isolate until his results come back.
The governor will also hold a Facebook Live at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the Facebook Live by clicking here.
