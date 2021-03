MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves will sign a bill that would block a third landfill in Madison County. The county already has two landfills.

House Bill 949 would block a third landfill, unless it was approved by a county-wide vote. This would affect a proposed landfill site off of County Line Road.

Gov. Reeves is expected to sign the bill at 3:30 p.m. at Ridgeland City Hall.