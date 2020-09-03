Gov. Tate Reeves defends use of ‘China Virus’ phrase, condemns bullying to Asian Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – How we address the labels of Coronavirus for some groups has led to them being verbally and even physically assaulted.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is catching some heat after commenting in a recent Facebook post calling Covid-19 the China Virus.

Governor Reeves doubled down on his statements Wednesday after posting on social media “our fight against the China Virus” a phrase many deem racist and harmful language to Asian Americans.

“I’ve said it multiple times,” Gov. Reeves said. “And what I would say is I don’t condone anyone, Asian Americans or otherwise the Peoples Republic of China’s who happen to live in the United States I don’t condone anyone bullying them.”

Well since the pandemic began those with Asian heritage in America have seen just that. The Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council has reported 2,583 incidents of discrimination from March through August.

More than 70% of which is verbal harassment and name-calling. Reeves adds it’s not the people here to be mad at.

“The people who are from China who are in America are not our enemies, the people of China are not our enemies,” Gov. Reeves added. “But there is no question that the communist party of China certainly is no friend or ally.”

His explanation for the phrase went further claiming without a direct source the virus escaped from a Chinese lab where it occurred.

“Had this virus not escaped from however it occurred from the lab in China,” Gov. Reeves continued. “I don’t know that we’d be having the kind of conversations that we’re having all day.”

While there is a bio lab called the Wuhan Institute of Virology near the outbreak no doctors or scientists with the World Health Organization or CDC have linked the outbreak originating to it.

Experts say the strain emerged from a bat born virus eventually spreading other animals on the food markets in Wuhan where workers contracted it.

Governor Reeves took to Twitter after the news conference stating “whether it was a Chinese wet market or lab as intel first said, the Chinese Communist Party needs to own the fact they unleashed this virus and lied about it.”