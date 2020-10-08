Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Gov. Tate Reeves, MEMA provide update on Hurricane Delta

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a press briefing regarding Hurricane Delta as it approaches the Gulf Coast.

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel will also provide updates on precautionary plans.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories