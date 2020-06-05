1  of  2
Gov. Tate Reeves to discuss Hurricane Season preparedness ahead of Cristobal

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a news conference on Friday, June 5, to discuss the state’s preparedness plans for hurricane season ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

The governor met with local emergency operators in coastal counties on Friday. During the news conference, he will be joined by Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Exec. Director Greg Michel. The governor will address coordination efforts with local officials and MEMA.

The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Harrison County Emergency Management Office in Gulfport.

