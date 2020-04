JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Governor Tate Reeves toured the tornado damage in the Pine Belt on Tuesday. The area was hit by devastating tornadoes that killed 12 people.

Reeves toured the damage in Soso, where homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed. The post office is out of operation for now.

The governor believes the community will come back stronger than before. He also thanked the volunteers and entergy workers for their hard work.