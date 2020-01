JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor-elect Tate Reeves responded to the recent violence at prisons across the state. Five inmates were killed at three separate prisons.

There is much work to be done in our correctional system. Until the transition, we will be working to get more information and offering our assistance to the current leadership. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 3, 2020

Rep. Bennie Thompson, who is a democrat, also responded to the violence on Twitter.

It is appalling that there have been 5 lives taken this week due to what is being described as “disturbances.” This is a crisis that must be quickly addressed. I offer my condolences to the families of the 5 men. We should all be concerned when any life is lost. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) January 3, 2020

