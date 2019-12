Mississippi Governor-elect Tate Reeves addresses his supporters at a state GOP election night party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Jackson, Miss. Reeves, the current lieutenant governor, defeated Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor-Elect Tate Reeves releases the full schedule of public events to celebrate his inauguration in 2020.

Mississippians and supporters from across the country will come together to witness the swearing-in ceremony, a parade winding through downtown Jackson, the inaugural ball, and much more.

