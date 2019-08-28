Governor hopeful Jim Hood speaks on preparations for the general election

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The stage is set for a general election between democratic governor candidate Jim hood and GOP nominee Tate Reeves. After Tuesday night’s primary election, Jim Hood talked to 12 News about how he’s preparing for November’s general election.

Hood told his supporters and all media he is confident in moving forward and hoping he can be Mississippi’s next governor.

The Democratic hopeful stated that he wanted to see the working-class have a seat at the table and a bigger role in the decisions.

