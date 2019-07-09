Governor hopeful uses music to reach voters

A man who has thrown his name in the hat for governor is hoping to touch people through music.

Gregory wash is a self-proclaimed songwriter. Cartoon artist and fashion designer who is running for governor.

The way he hoping to reach voters is a little different. The candidate is using music that he wrote to encourage people to vote.

“Well, I am a songwriter by trade in a fashion designer, cartoon designer. So since I’m running for office I want to make a song to catch the young people. So I can put it on a commercial and get the young people to vote,” Wash said.



Wash is one of eight candidates running for governor.

Robert Foster, Bill Waller, and Tate Reeves are the Republicans running for governor. On the Democratic side, Wash will face off against Robert Shuler Smith, Albert Wilson, Jim Hood, Michael Brown, Robert Ray, and Velesha Williams.