Governor Reeves announces disaster assistance for small businesses impacted by blue-green algae

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced disaster assistance for Mississippi small businesses that were negatively impacted this summer and fall by the blue-green algae bloom on the Gulf Coast.

Working in coordination with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and former Governor Phil Bryant, Governor Reeves helped secure low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, and private nonprofit organizations.

“The Mississippi Gulf Coast is a precious natural beauty, and the small businesses that call it home must be protected. Because what’s good for the Gulf Coast—and for small businesses—is good for all of Mississippi. Having a strong relationship with organizations like the U.S. Small Business Administration means we can help our small businesses when disaster strikes,” said Governor Reeves.

Applicants may apply online by clicking here.