WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJTV)– Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves heads to the White House. The president announced millions of rapid coronavirus tests will soon be distributed.

Gov. Reeves took to the podium at the White House as he was introduced by the president.

The president announced plans to distribute 150 million rapid tests. Governor Reeves said how Mississippi’s allocation will be used.

The rapid test takes 15 minutes for results with no labratory needed.

HBCUs will also receive tests.