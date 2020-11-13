Governor Reeves won’t cooperate with any lockdowns proposed by Biden administration, wants Democrats to stop ‘playing politics’

All throughout the pandemic Governor Tate Reeves praised President Trump’s response to the pandemic and actions by the task force. But will the relationship change as President-Elect Joe Biden’s team takes over?

In his most recent address to the state, Governor Reeves made it clear he won’t cooperate with any kind of shutdown orders if they’re brought forward.

Mississippi is one of 30 states across America seeing spikes in cases and hospitalizations. In Jackson, we’re down to zero ICU beds according to Dr. Thomas Dobbs. But if a federal lockdown is purposed as a solution Governor Reeves is not on board.

Still not publicly recognizing President-Elect Joe Biden as the next Commander in Cheif, Governor Tate Reeves doubted any change would come with the virus regardless of who steps into office.

“Based upon some of the things I have heard and things said from his campaign I will tell you I don’t think anything is going to change with respect to the virus,” Gov. Reeves said. “The fact is we’re going to try to work with whoever is in office.”

These statements followed the governor talking about a vaccine by Pfizer having a 90% efficiency rate during testing stages but urged Democrats to not play politics in the virus.

“That’s incredibly good news and I don’t think anyone ought to start playing politics with that,” Gov. Reeves continued. “It’s making a difference and for some of my colleagues particularly my democrat colleagues claiming they want to delay distribution of this vaccine it’s not the right time to play politics. That’s just a fact.”

But Reeves then continued if any lockdown orders were brought forward by the Biden administration he would not get on board.

“Totally and completely beyond reasonableness,” Gov. Reeves argued. “The people of Mississippi can’t just go home, shut down their small businesses, and just think that you can six weeks from now flip a switch and everything’s fine. That’s not the way the economy works.”

Reeves is referring to one of Biden’s Coronavirus advisors, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who argued a 4-6 week shutdown would put the virus under control in the country. President-Elect Biden hasn’t publicly agreed.

“As we work toward a safe and effective vaccine we know the single most effective thing we can do to stop the spreading of COVID is wear a mask,” President-Elect Biden stated. “It’s time to end politicizing basic responsible Public health steps.”

Reeves went further stating the constitution is on his side pointing to the Stafford Act leaving the management of emergencies up to the states.

Moving forward the governor defended his current actions of focusing on individual counties to get listed under mask mandates and social distancing policies. Meanwhile, the state has totaled 2527 hundred cases in the past two days. Including the governor’s 8-year-old daughter.