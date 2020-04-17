Governor taps business leaders for economic recovery commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Unemployment claims are rising in Mississippi. ​

Governor Tate Reeves tweeted Thursday there’s a 14,000 percent increase in lost jobs. ​

He’s teaming up with business leaders to help restart the state’s economy.



Governor Reeves tapped Joe Sanderson of Sanderson Farms to chair his commission for economic recovery. Sanderson told me the committee co-chairs met with the governor by teleconference Thursday. The entire commission will meet Friday. The goal is to get the economy running again and get people working.

The coronavirus has put people out of work in Mississippi and has cost businesses. The governor said he would take a layered approach in reopening the economy. Sanderson agrees with the approach.

“This will be a team approach, and there will be short-term ​and long-term things Mississippi is going to need, better education to have better jobs,” said Sanderson.​

The governor chose business leaders from industries across the state for the commission to get Mississippians on the right track. ​

