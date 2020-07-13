Governor Tate Reeves announces Department of Revenue appointment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves announced Chris Graham as his appointment for Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR). Graham has served in offices from the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office and Mississippi Ethics Commission to 17 years of legal experience as an attorney.

“Chris has been a true servant to Mississippi for many years, dedicated to ensuring the stability and growth of our great state. I am honored that he will take on this critical role to support the vitality of state and local government services for the people of Mississippi,” said Reeves. “The success of this Department is crucial to the survival and strength of Mississippi, which has become even more evident during this pandemic as we continue working to protect our people from the harsh burdens. I am confident that Chris will lead this Department in the right direction to weather this storm and all future storms.”

“I am humbled to be appointed Commissioner to a department that can make a huge difference in the lives of those who call Mississippi home,” said Graham. “I look forward to working with Governor Reeves and the hardworking men and women at the Department to create a brighter future for Mississippi.”

