Governor Tate Reeves signs Executive Order closing schools for academic year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves signed a new executive order implementing school closures for the rest of the academic year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He announced his decision to close schools at a press briefing last week.

Reeves said, “One month ago, I said that closing our schools was the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my 17 years of serving the public. That still holds true today. Our teachers, students, school staff, and parents have risen to the challenge in the past few weeks in the most inspiring ways. You have my utmost respect and admiration for how you have adapted during this difficult time. I know that Mississippi will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure our students’ education and bright futures.”

The executive order instructs each school district to submit their plans for measures needed to address the disruption this spring and prepare for the 2020-2021 academic school year. The school districts must submit their plans for approval to the Mississippi State Board of Education by June 1, 2020.

Each school district will continue to operate with their essential faculty and staff, either working from home or at their school facility following CDC health guidelines, to ensure all essential education functions are performed and students’ learning is not interrupted.