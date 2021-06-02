Governors Job fair combats federal subsides ending with Pine Belt job fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Governors Job Fair Network of Mississippi will be hosting a Pine Belt Area Drive Thru Job Fair on Thursday June 10th
The Governor’s Job Fair Network says their job fair creates an environment that facilitates the hiring process with the ultimate objective being job placement. The job fairs, coordinated by the Governor’s Job Fair Network are presented in conjunction with local community efforts to provide people looking for jobs the opportunity to apply for jobs with a number of different employers in a centralized, user-friendly setting.
The Job Fair will be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center parking lot. More than 20 companies will be in attendance and prepared to conduct on sit interviews. The event will be held from 10am to 3pm. Interested candidates can register.
The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions:
Aflac – Management, Associates
At Home Care – CNA’s and PCA’s
AutoZone – Sales, Management, Drivers
Biloxi Police Department – Patrol Officer, Dispatcher
Blakeney Communications – Account Executive
Brown Bottling Group – Class A Drivers, Warehouse, Night Warehouse, Merchandisers
Channel Control Merchants – Material Handlers, Forklift Driver, Processers
Community Development Inc – LPN, Direct Care Professional, Cook
Cooperative Energy
CorVel Corporation – Adjuster
Ellisville State School – MH-Direct Care Worker, Nurse I or II, Facility Maintenance Repair II, Food Serice Worker, Direct Care Trainee, Licensed Psychologist, Admin, LPN, Behavioral Health Tech I, Administrative Assistant II
Forrest General Hospital – Acute Care Techs, Critical Care Techs, Environmental Services, Nutrition Techs, Dietetic Aides, ER Techs, Storeroom Techs, Patient Transporters, Clinical Assistants
Golden Nugget
Hattiesburg Police Department
Hol-Mac Corporations – Team Leader Candidate, Fabrication Assemblers, CPA Technicians, Material Handler, Welders, Deburr Operators, Production Painter, Engineers, Inventory Technicians
Home Instead – Caregiver
Hood Industries – Industrial Electrician, Millwright, Production Worker
Howard Industries – Core Lacers, Welders, Assemblers, Coil Winders, Inside Sales Representative
Hyosung HICO – Manufacturing Technicians, Associate Manufacturing Technicians, Winder, Test Lab Inspector, Plant Engineer
Idaho Forest Group – Engineering, Finance/Accounting, Analysts, Maintenance, Advanced IT, Quality Control, Safety, Operations, Filers
Ingalls Shipbuilding – Ship Fitting, Joiner, Pipe Fitting, Sheetmetal, Pipe Welding, Structural Welder
Kohler Engines – Machining Set-up, Machining Operator, Assembly Operator, Facilities Maintenance, Forklift Driver
Mar Jac Poultry – Maintenance Hourly, Quality Assurance Hourly, Production Supervisor, Production Line Workers Day & Night Shift
Maximus – Customer Services Representative
Mississippi Army National Guard
Mississippi Department of Corrections – Correctional Officer, Probation/Parole Agent
Operation: Job Ready Veterans – Skills Training for Veterans and Families
Pearl River Community College – Workforce Training
Pridestaff
Regions Bank – Loan Servicing Specialist
Singing River Services Region XIV – PRN RN, Part-Time Alcohol & Drug Residential Therapist, Nurse Practitioner, Grants Analyst, Crisis Therapists (Master’s Level), Marketing Coordinator, Supported Employment Specialist (Bachelor’s Level), A&D Director, Certified Peer Support Specialist/Peer Bridger, Aides/Van Drivers Part-Time and/or Full-Time, RN for Day Shift, Children’s Therapist(s) (Master’s Level), MAT Therapist (Master’s Level), Community Support Specialists (Bachelor’s Level)
The Sunray Companies – Retail Sales, Front Desk Associates, Management
University of Southern Mississippi
Wayne Farms – Line Associate, Maintenance, Sanitation
Wis-Pak of Hattiesburg – Lab Technician, Maintenance, Maintenance Planner, Production Supervisor, Production Manager, Production Operator, Continuous Improvement Manager, Forklift Operator