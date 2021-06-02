Governors Job fair combats federal subsides ending with Pine Belt job fair

A forklift driver moves a pallet of cardboard boxes at Great Southern Industries, a packaging company in Jackson, Miss., says Friday, May 28, 2021. Charita McCarrol, human resources manager at the company, says that she has seen a lot of people abusing the $300-a-week federal supplement for people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other programs that offered extended support for the unemployed. She also cited the pool of needed certified and experienced forklift drivers and other positions are limited because of the said abuse. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- The Governors Job Fair Network of Mississippi will be hosting a Pine Belt Area Drive Thru Job Fair on Thursday June 10th

The Governor’s Job Fair Network says their job fair creates an environment that facilitates the hiring process with the ultimate objective being job placement. ​The job fairs, coordinated by the Governor’s Job Fair Network are presented in conjunction with local community efforts to provide people looking for jobs the opportunity to apply for jobs with a number of different employers in a centralized, user-friendly setting.

The Job Fair will be held at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center parking lot. More than 20 companies will be in attendance and prepared to conduct on sit interviews. The event will be held from 10am to 3pm. Interested candidates can register.

The following companies will be present and seeking to fill the following positions:

Aflac – Management, Associates

At Home Care – CNA’s and PCA’s

AutoZone – Sales, Management, Drivers

Biloxi Police Department – Patrol Officer, Dispatcher

Blakeney Communications – Account Executive

Brown Bottling Group – Class A Drivers, Warehouse, Night Warehouse, Merchandisers

Channel Control Merchants – Material Handlers, Forklift Driver, Processers

Community Development Inc – LPN, Direct Care Professional, Cook

Cooperative Energy

CorVel Corporation – Adjuster

Ellisville State School – MH-Direct Care Worker, Nurse I or II, Facility Maintenance Repair II, Food Serice Worker, Direct Care Trainee, Licensed Psychologist, Admin, LPN, Behavioral Health Tech I, Administrative Assistant II

Forrest General Hospital – Acute Care Techs, Critical Care Techs, Environmental Services, Nutrition Techs, Dietetic Aides, ER Techs, Storeroom Techs, Patient Transporters, Clinical Assistants

Golden Nugget

Hattiesburg Police Department

Hol-Mac Corporations – Team Leader Candidate, Fabrication Assemblers, CPA Technicians, Material Handler, Welders, Deburr Operators, Production Painter, Engineers, Inventory Technicians

Home Instead – Caregiver

Hood Industries – Industrial Electrician, Millwright, Production Worker

Howard Industries – Core Lacers, Welders, Assemblers, Coil Winders, Inside Sales Representative

Hyosung HICO – Manufacturing Technicians, Associate Manufacturing Technicians, Winder, Test Lab Inspector, Plant Engineer

Idaho Forest Group – Engineering, Finance/Accounting, Analysts, Maintenance, Advanced IT, Quality Control, Safety, Operations, Filers

Ingalls Shipbuilding – Ship Fitting, Joiner, Pipe Fitting, Sheetmetal, Pipe Welding, Structural Welder

Kohler Engines – Machining Set-up, Machining Operator, Assembly Operator, Facilities Maintenance, Forklift Driver

Mar Jac Poultry – Maintenance Hourly, Quality Assurance Hourly, Production Supervisor, Production Line Workers Day & Night Shift

Maximus – Customer Services Representative

Mississippi Army National Guard

Mississippi Department of Corrections – Correctional Officer, Probation/Parole Agent

Operation: Job Ready Veterans – Skills Training for Veterans and Families

Pearl River Community College – Workforce Training

Pridestaff

Regions Bank – Loan Servicing Specialist

Singing River Services Region XIV – PRN RN, Part-Time Alcohol & Drug Residential Therapist, Nurse Practitioner, Grants Analyst, Crisis Therapists (Master’s Level), Marketing Coordinator, Supported Employment Specialist (Bachelor’s Level), A&D Director, Certified Peer Support Specialist/Peer Bridger, Aides/Van Drivers Part-Time and/or Full-Time, RN for Day Shift, Children’s Therapist(s) (Master’s Level), MAT Therapist (Master’s Level), Community Support Specialists (Bachelor’s Level)

The Sunray Companies – Retail Sales, Front Desk Associates, Management

University of Southern Mississippi

Wayne Farms – Line Associate, Maintenance, Sanitation

Wis-Pak of Hattiesburg – Lab Technician, Maintenance, Maintenance Planner, Production Supervisor, Production Manager, Production Operator, Continuous Improvement Manager, Forklift Operator