Governor’s Mansion illuminated for Down syndrome awareness

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Beginning March 21, the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will be illuminated in yellow and blue for Down syndrome awareness. March 21st is recognized as World Down Syndrome Day.

A group of moms, in partnership with the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society, raised money to celebrate inclusion and awareness of those with special needs.

The Mississippi Moms of Children with Down Syndrome is a support group for mothers of children with the condition. The group was organized by Cara Sims, who wanted to create a way for moms like her to connect with one another.

“Lonely, very lonely. I didn’t have someone to talk to. You know if my son was going through something, I didn’t know if it was normal. I didn’t have someone to turn to and reach out to,” explained Sims.

The group has since grown to nearly 200 members. However, Sims’ work was far from over. She found a huge way to raise awareness.

“I saw a post on Facebook of the Governor’s Mansion in Louisiana, and it was illuminated in blue and yellow for Down Syndrome Awareness Month. So I thought if Louisiana can acknowledge the Down syndrome community, hopefully Mississippi can, too.”

Sims began fundraising after gaining approval from the Governor’s Office. Now for the first time ever, the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion will glow blow and yellow until March 28.

“We’re excited because having the opportunity to have people recognize our kids for their contributions to our community, because often times people don’t pay them much attention. So it was nice to have that,” said Florence Bass, a member of the group.

The goal for Mississippi Moms of Children with Down Syndrome is to see their children treated the same as those without special needs.

“She can do just about anything another child can do, except for her language, but she can understand anything you ask her to do, anything you show her to do, and she just needs a chance to flourish and blossom. And you do that best around your peers. And it’s just sad that it’s still a struggle to get other parents to buy into that and the school system to buy into that. Inclusion is a good option for kids,” said Devonda Ferrell, a member of the group.

The group encourages other moms to reach out to a support group when they’re ready.

World Down Syndrome Day was established in 2006, and Mississippi Moms of Children with Down Syndrome plans to continue reaching out to other moms and advocating for their children.